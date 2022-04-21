Advertise With Us
Solid Waste truck catches fire in North Port

A North Port City Solid Waste truck caught on fire.
A North Port City Solid Waste truck caught on fire.(NPPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Firefighters and police from North Port were dispatched after a solid waste truck caught fire Thursday morning.

The incident occurred just after 11:20 a.m. The crews responded to the 6800-block of Carovel Ave after call that a City Solid Waste truck was partially on fire.

Crews extinguished the blazed. There were no injuries and no nearby structures were damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

