Solid Waste truck catches fire in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Firefighters and police from North Port were dispatched after a solid waste truck caught fire Thursday morning.

The incident occurred just after 11:20 a.m. The crews responded to the 6800-block of Carovel Ave after call that a City Solid Waste truck was partially on fire.

Crews extinguished the blazed. There were no injuries and no nearby structures were damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

