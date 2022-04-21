Manatee County stepping up their focus on tackling problem of homelessness

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Living on the street with no place to call home is the everyday reality for so many in Manatee County.

“We’ve got to approach this like we approached other emergencies and crisis in the county, at all angles possible” said Dr. Scott Hopes, Manatee County Administrator. “So we’re putting county resources into it, we have funding sources.”

The county is stepping up their focus on tackling this issue. They will be hiring a Homeless Program Coordinator at the suggestion of commissioner Carol Whitmore. That person will help coordinate services for people on the street and work closely with the cities of Bradenton and Palmetto. This issue hits close to home for Commissioner Misty Servia. She says she helped get her brother off the street years ago. He was clean and sober until his death last year.

“I had some basic knowledge of what the services were in the area and I said we’re going to do this, we’re going to do that, and he says anything, I just can’t sleep on the street,” said Servia.

As part of this, Manatee County will be looking at ways to improve the housing situation for the homeless. There are also plans for other newly created positions to help.

“I feel very optimistic about it, we covered a lot of ground as far as different solutions,” said Laura Licoski with Facing Homelessness Bradenton. “Talking about basically a task force of volunteers that can come in and meet monthly with the commissioners, to possibly throw some ideas around.”

Manatee County officials say they would like to have the Homeless Program Coordinator position filled within the next two weeks.

