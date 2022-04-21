Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Manatee County Code Enforcement begins its April sweep of Bayshore Gardens

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Code Enforcement personnel started its sweep of neighborhoods to assist in keeping areas clean.

Code Enforcement Officers will identify areas of the county for clean-up that have extensive areas of outdoor storage, trash, debris, and inoperable vehicles. Today the cleanup began in Bayshore Gardens.

The division – which has been split into 11 geographic zones -- will also deploy resources to address restricted vehicles and overgrown properties while scheduling the Code Enforcement Sweep Team to aggressively address these violations and get the properties into compliance.

Other areas of the County are scheduled later in the year as follows:

  • Holiday Heights/Trailer Estates – May
  • East Samoset – June
  • West Samoset – July
  • West Bradenton – August
  • Palmetto – September
  • Palmetto/Ellenton – October
  • East County locations - TBD

Code Enforcement personnel will lead and coordinate the work and Solid Waste and Public Works employees will be a big part of the effort to remove debris and clear right of ways.

“The goal is to correct code violations and help our neighborhoods to stay strong,” said District Four Commissioner Misty Servia. “Our first sweep through Whitfield was a resounding success, with 97% compliance when working with the homeowners,” she added. “I expect we will see the same level of success in Oneco.”

Once any areas of concern are addressed, Sweeps Teams will be deployed to address any issue -- before they become problems to the citizens who live in the neighborhood.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman escorted out of school board meeting in Sarasota following heated exchange.
Woman tossed out of Sarasota County School Board meeting
Florida Highway Patrol troopers examine a crash scene where a bicyclist was struck by a pickup...
Updated: Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on Clark Road
Cory Thomas Descalzo, Alicia Descalzo, Nicole Day and Melissa Roesing
Four arrested in Port Charlotte drug raid
Woman escorted out of school board meeting in Sarasota following heated exchange.
Woman tossed out of Sarasota County School Board meeting speaks with ABC7
Ashely and Doug Benefield
As trial looms in Lakewood Ranch death, both sides speak

Latest News

graphic
Hot, windy & dry weekend!
Futurecast
Futurecast
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL on...
With Brady back, Buccaneers look to bolster depth in draft
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman David Savard hoists the Stanley Cup after the series win in Game...
President Joe Biden welcomes Tampa Bay Lightning to White House
Project Campbell
Man working to break running world record to fulfill fallen Navy SEAL’s final wish