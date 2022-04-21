Manatee County Code Enforcement begins its April sweep of Bayshore Gardens

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Code Enforcement personnel started its sweep of neighborhoods to assist in keeping areas clean.

Code Enforcement Officers will identify areas of the county for clean-up that have extensive areas of outdoor storage, trash, debris, and inoperable vehicles. Today the cleanup began in Bayshore Gardens.

The division – which has been split into 11 geographic zones -- will also deploy resources to address restricted vehicles and overgrown properties while scheduling the Code Enforcement Sweep Team to aggressively address these violations and get the properties into compliance.

Other areas of the County are scheduled later in the year as follows:

Holiday Heights/Trailer Estates – May

East Samoset – June

West Samoset – July

West Bradenton – August

Palmetto – September

Palmetto/Ellenton – October

East County locations - TBD

Code Enforcement personnel will lead and coordinate the work and Solid Waste and Public Works employees will be a big part of the effort to remove debris and clear right of ways.

“The goal is to correct code violations and help our neighborhoods to stay strong,” said District Four Commissioner Misty Servia. “Our first sweep through Whitfield was a resounding success, with 97% compliance when working with the homeowners,” she added. “I expect we will see the same level of success in Oneco.”

Once any areas of concern are addressed, Sweeps Teams will be deployed to address any issue -- before they become problems to the citizens who live in the neighborhood.

