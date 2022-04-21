Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Man bites, stabs K-9, leaving dog injured, police say

Kurt Dasilva, 44, bit K-9 Cort in the face and stabbed the dog in his left side with a knife,...
Kurt Dasilva, 44, bit K-9 Cort in the face and stabbed the dog in his left side with a knife, according to the Fairfield Police Department.(Fairfield Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (Gray News) – Police in California said a suspect stabbed and bit a K-9 during a chase Wednesday, which left the dog injured.

According to the Fairfield Police Department, the series of events began when a male suspect broke into an elderly victim’s home about 43 miles southwest of Sacramento. The victim was able to flee the home while calling 911.

During that time, dispatchers received another call that the same suspect had just tried to steal an Amazon delivery truck and threatened to kill the driver.

Officers located the suspect inside the elderly victim’s home and attempted to get him to come out without success. Eventually, officers entered the home in an attempt to arrest the man.

K-9 Cort was able to reach the suspect, but the man bit Cort in the face and stabbed the dog in his left side with a knife, police said.

Officers were able to take the man into custody and identified him as Kurt Dasilva, 44. They said it appeared he was under the influence of drugs.

Police said Cort was treated at a nearby veterinary hospital and is “comfortably recovering at home with his handler.”

Dasilva was treated at a local hospital and booked into Solano County Jail on several felony charges, including carjacking, burglary, harming a police dog, and violation of parole.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Thomas Descalzo, Alicia Descalzo, Nicole Day and Melissa Roesing
Four arrested in Port Charlotte drug raid
Florida Highway Patrol troopers examine a crash scene where a bicyclist was struck by a pickup...
Updated: Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on Clark Road
Marcus Chiddister,
Arrest made in alleged animal abuse case caught on camera
Manatee County officials focusing on homelessness.
Manatee County taking steps to tackle problem of homelessness
Juan Esparza
Bradenton man sentenced to life for 2019 murder

Latest News

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández faces drug charges in the United States.
Former Honduran president facing drug charges in U.S.
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Possible mass graves near Mariupol shown in satellite images
ABC7 News at 12:30pm - April 21, 202
ABC7 News at Noon - April 21, 202
Civilians in the Ukrainian town of Rubizhne were caught in the middle of a battle with Russian...
Civilians caught in between battle in eastern Ukraine