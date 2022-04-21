Humidity slowly on the increase

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been really nice lately in the mornings due to lower humidity in the atmosphere. Temperatures to start the day on Thursday will be in the low to mid 60s which is typical for this time of year. We will see another breezy day on Thursday with plenty of sunshine expected under the influence of a high pressure ridge. By this weekend the winds will switch around more to the SE which will bring the muggy weather back along with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Friday expect mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures with no chance for any rain. We could use the rain as we are 4 and 1/2 inches below the average for this year. We have a slight risk for a few showers over the weekend but not enough to help the severe drought we are experiencing. The rain chance is only at 20% for Saturday and Sunday.

We will see highs staying well above average through Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and feels like temperatures in the mid 90s at times. There will be a slight chance for a few isolated showers mainly inland through Wednesday. There is a weak cold front expected to move through on Wednesday which will bring only a slight chance for an isolated shower or two. We will see some drier air slip in behind the front on Wednesday.

For boaters there is a small craft advisory in effect for the Suncoast waters through 10 a.m. on Thursday. It stays breezy through Saturday as well.

