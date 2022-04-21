Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Florida woman gets prison time for failed hitman scheme

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A 51-year-old Tampa woman has been sentenced to 6 ½ years in prison for attempting to hire a hitman on the dark web to kill her ex-boyfriend’s wife.

U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday also ordered DeAnna Marie Stinson to serve three years of supervised release and to pay more than $12,000 in restitution and a fine.

The judge noted it was difficult to determine the right sentence for the highly educated churchgoing businesswoman who prosecutors described as “calculating” and “brazen” in seeking someone to kill another woman, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

“It is true these two people exist,” Judge Merryday said Wednesday. “They are actually the same person.”

Stinson pleaded guilty in January to a single charge of murder-for-hire. Prosecutors sought a 9-year sentence, which was on the higher end of the federal sentencing guidelines.

The website, which was not named in court, existed on the “dark web” which is where some people go to buy illegal goods and services in online marketplaces. She admitted to making several transactions last summer on the website, which offered hitman services.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

