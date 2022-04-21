Advertise With Us
Florida Power and Light donates rescue truck to FWC to save manatees

Manatee Rescue Truck
Manatee Rescue Truck(FWC)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - A new rescue truck donated to the FWC to aid volunteers and ocean conservationists made it’s debut at Manatee Lagoon this week.

The truck donated by the Florida Power and Light company is used and designed to transport manatees to and from rescue, rehabilitation and release sites.

One manatee got the first ride in the vehicle after injuring it’s head on a passing boat. The injured manatee was ten feet long, weighing in at more than 1000 pounds. The manatee is now being treated at SeaWorld Orlando for rehabilitation.

”Right now, manatees are still facing a lot of challenges, so we at FPL are trying to do everything we can to help support them. So this new transport truck will travel around the state to help meet the needs of these animals.” says Rachel Shanker, conservation liaison and educator.

The incident serves as a reminder about when boaters are out on the waters, keep an eye out for these beautiful creatures.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

