Disney unveils first pollinator garden for earth week

Walt Disney World Pollinator Garden
Walt Disney World Pollinator Garden(Walt Disney World Resorts)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - Disney unveils the first pollinator garden at the mickey-shaped solar array near Epcot at Walt Disney World resort.

The project allows Disney to innovatively use the space in and around this solar facility to increase the habitat available to pollinators, which are in decline due to habitat loss and other factors.

The garden provides a welcoming habitat for butterflies, bees and other insects native to central Florida.

