Disney unveils first pollinator garden for earth week

ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - Disney unveils the first pollinator garden at the mickey-shaped solar array near Epcot at Walt Disney World resort.

The project allows Disney to innovatively use the space in and around this solar facility to increase the habitat available to pollinators, which are in decline due to habitat loss and other factors.

The garden provides a welcoming habitat for butterflies, bees and other insects native to central Florida.

