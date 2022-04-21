Updated: Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on Clark Road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a pickup truck on Clark Road Thursday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Kenn Watson told ABC7 that shortly after 1 p.m., a pickup was on Colonial Drive, east of Swift Road, making a right turn onto Clark Road when the truck hit and ran over a bicyclist. The victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Eastbound traffic on Clark Road was shut down while troopers investigated the incident.

Updated: The driver of the vehicle was issued a citation.

