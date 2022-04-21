Autism Society of Florida works with Bradenton PD to promote awareness

Advertise With Us
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Autism Society of Florida sat down with officers from the Bradenton Police Department to educate them on how to deal with situations where they may encounter an individual with autism.

“Providing excellent service to every person, in every situation, is of the utmost importance, and this training is vital in doing just that,” read a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Recently, in Polk County, Sheriff Grady Judd announced a new free program where citizens can elect to put decals on their homes and vehicles alerting deputies that someone within has been diagnosed with autism.

Those decals are registered in a database which enables PCSO to flag addresses into the dispatch system, so arriving deputies will be aware that someone with autism lives in the home.

