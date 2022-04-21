Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Aurora hires ex-chief from theater shooting to lead police

Aurora shooting
Aurora shooting(associated press / Wilfredo Lee)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DENVER (AP) — The police chief who led police in the Denver suburb of Aurora when a gunman killed 12 people in a movie theater a decade ago is returning to temporarily lead the embattled department following the firing of its last chief.

Daniel J. Oates, who served as police chief in Aurora from 2005 to 2014 before retiring as police chief in Miami Beach, Florida, will serve as interim chief and help in the selection of the next police chief, the city announced Wednesday.

City manager Jim Twombly said he hired Oates “because he has established trust within our community and many of our officers.”

Earlier this month Twombly fired Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, who was hired in 2020 as Colorado’s third-largest city faced scrutiny over the death of Elijah McClain, a case that received widespread attention in the wake of protests of racial injustice and police brutality. McClain died after being stopped by police, put in a chokehold and injected with the powerful sedative ketamine in 2019. Three police officers and two paramedics were indicted in McClain’s death last year.

