Arrest made in alleged animal abuse case caught on camera

WARNING: The contents of this story are disturbing.

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - An arrest has been made in connection with an act of alleged animal abuse caught on camera at a Southwest Florida gas station.

The incident occurred in Fort Myers at a Race Trac station on March 29. An unknown male individual was seen punching a dog in the backseat of what appears to be a gold or tan Chrysler 200.

The video showed an individual repeatedly punching the animal before leaving.

Do you recognize this vehicle? The owner was filmed beating a dog. (WWSB)

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers released video, asking for information. After several weeks of investigation by the Animal Cruelty, U.S Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Marcus Chiddister on charges of felony animal cruelty.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said animal abuse is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. “If you abuse an animal in Lee County, you will end up at the Marceno Motel,” he said in a statement.

Crime Stoppers says the dog is being taken care of at Lee County Domestic Animal Services and she is safe.

