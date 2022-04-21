Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Arrest made in alleged animal abuse case caught on camera

Marcus Chiddister,
Marcus Chiddister,(Lee County Sheriff)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARNING: The contents of this story are disturbing.

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - An arrest has been made in connection with an act of alleged animal abuse caught on camera at a Southwest Florida gas station.

The incident occurred in Fort Myers at a Race Trac station on March 29. An unknown male individual was seen punching a dog in the backseat of what appears to be a gold or tan Chrysler 200.

The video showed an individual repeatedly punching the animal before leaving.

Do you recognize this vehicle? The owner was filmed beating a dog.
Do you recognize this vehicle? The owner was filmed beating a dog.(WWSB)

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers released video, asking for information. After several weeks of investigation by the Animal Cruelty, U.S Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Marcus Chiddister on charges of felony animal cruelty.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said animal abuse is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. “If you abuse an animal in Lee County, you will end up at the Marceno Motel,” he said in a statement.

Crime Stoppers says the dog is being taken care of at Lee County Domestic Animal Services and she is safe.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Thomas Descalzo, Alicia Descalzo, Nicole Day and Melissa Roesing
Four arrested in Port Charlotte drug raid
Woman escorted out of school board meeting in Sarasota following heated exchange.
Woman tossed out of Sarasota County School Board meeting
Florida Highway Patrol troopers examine a crash scene where a bicyclist was struck by a pickup...
Updated: Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on Clark Road
Manatee County officials focusing on homelessness.
Manatee County taking steps to tackle problem of homelessness

Latest News

Woman escorted out of school board meeting in Sarasota following heated exchange.
Woman tossed out of Sarasota County School Board meeting speaks with ABC7
The measure comes after Disney's criticism of a new Florida law barring instruction on sexual...
EXPLAINER: Why are Disney and DeSantis feuding in Florida?
WWSB Generic Stock 13
Police: Florida woman threatened to bomb hungry son’s school
Here's how you can help keep Bradenton beautiful.
City of Bradenton partners with Keep Manatee Beautiful for weekend event
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say