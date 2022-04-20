Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Suncoast educators honored with Congressional Teacher Awards

From left, Victoria Adriano, Angelee Gens, Shannon Nelson, Congressman Vern Buchanan, Kim...
From left, Victoria Adriano, Angelee Gens, Shannon Nelson, Congressman Vern Buchanan, Kim Keebler, Erica Bruton, Eric Lostorto and Tammy Harper.(U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Seven teachers, including six in Sarasota and Manatee counties, were honored for achievement Tuesday by U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan.

The Congressional Teacher Awards, established by Buchanan in 2014, are given annually to exceptional Suncoast teachers for outstanding achievements on behalf of students.

“While they may not always receive the appreciation or recognition they deserve, teachers have one of the most important and difficult professions of all,” Buchanan said. “This has been a challenging year for teachers and students – which makes this recognition all the more important.”

This year’s award recipients include:

  • Victoria Adriano, a student support specialist at Ballard Elementary School in Bradenton
  • Erica Bruton, an English language arts teacher at Lincoln Memorial Middle School in Palmetto
  • Tammy Harper, a chemistry teacher at Lakewood Ranch High School in Lakewood Ranch
  • Eric Lostorto, a math teacher at Tuttle Elementary School in Sarasota
  • Angelee Gens, a life science teacher at Brookside Middle School in Sarasota
  • Shannon Nelson, an exceptional student education teacher at Sarasota High School

In Hillsborough County, Kim Keebler, a reading teacher at Newsome High School in Lithia was also honored.

A total of 20 teachers who teach and live in Florida’s 16th District were nominated for the award by their principals. An independent panel of judges from Sarasota, Manatee and Hillsborough counties chose the recipients.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Thomas Descalzo, Alicia Descalzo, Nicole Day and Melissa Roesing
Four arrested in Port Charlotte drug raid
Florida Highway Patrol troopers examine a crash scene where a bicyclist was struck by a pickup...
Updated: Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on Clark Road
Marcus Chiddister,
Arrest made in alleged animal abuse case caught on camera
Manatee County officials focusing on homelessness.
Manatee County taking steps to tackle problem of homelessness
Juan Esparza
Bradenton man sentenced to life for 2019 murder

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019 photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana...
Mike Tyson involved in altercation with airline passenger
great weather for a sail
Warm and breezy weather persists through the weekend
Woman escorted out of school board meeting in Sarasota following heated exchange.
Woman tossed out of Sarasota County School Board meeting
Manatee County Food banks have been hit hard
Snowbirds asked to donate food to local food banks before leaving Suncoast
SunCoast Blood Centers launches environmental incentive