Suncoast educators honored with Congressional Teacher Awards

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Seven teachers, including six in Sarasota and Manatee counties, were honored for achievement Tuesday by U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan.

The Congressional Teacher Awards, established by Buchanan in 2014, are given annually to exceptional Suncoast teachers for outstanding achievements on behalf of students.

“While they may not always receive the appreciation or recognition they deserve, teachers have one of the most important and difficult professions of all,” Buchanan said. “This has been a challenging year for teachers and students – which makes this recognition all the more important.”

This year’s award recipients include:

Victoria Adriano, a student support specialist at Ballard Elementary School in Bradenton

Erica Bruton, an English language arts teacher at Lincoln Memorial Middle School in Palmetto

Tammy Harper, a chemistry teacher at Lakewood Ranch High School in Lakewood Ranch

Eric Lostorto, a math teacher at Tuttle Elementary School in Sarasota

Angelee Gens, a life science teacher at Brookside Middle School in Sarasota

Shannon Nelson, an exceptional student education teacher at Sarasota High School

In Hillsborough County, Kim Keebler, a reading teacher at Newsome High School in Lithia was also honored.

A total of 20 teachers who teach and live in Florida’s 16th District were nominated for the award by their principals. An independent panel of judges from Sarasota, Manatee and Hillsborough counties chose the recipients.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.