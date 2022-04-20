Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sea Turtle nesting season reminder: Fill in holes in beaches

Leave beach landscapes are you find them!
Leave beach landscapes are you find them!(Town of Longboat Key)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s Sea Turtle nesting season and several environmental organizations want to remind beach goers to refill holes.

If you’re on the beach disturbing the landscape by digging up sand, you are asked to leave everything as you found it. Leaving holes can cause turtles and other wildlife to become trapped.

A volunteer in Longboat Key found a giant hole and snapped a photo.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Thomas Descalzo, Alicia Descalzo, Nicole Day and Melissa Roesing
Four arrested in Port Charlotte drug raid
Florida Highway Patrol troopers examine a crash scene where a bicyclist was struck by a pickup...
Updated: Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on Clark Road
Marcus Chiddister,
Arrest made in alleged animal abuse case caught on camera
Manatee County officials focusing on homelessness.
Manatee County taking steps to tackle problem of homelessness
Juan Esparza
Bradenton man sentenced to life for 2019 murder

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019 photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana...
Mike Tyson involved in altercation with airline passenger
great weather for a sail
Warm and breezy weather persists through the weekend
Woman escorted out of school board meeting in Sarasota following heated exchange.
Woman tossed out of Sarasota County School Board meeting
Manatee County Food banks have been hit hard
Snowbirds asked to donate food to local food banks before leaving Suncoast
SunCoast Blood Centers launches environmental incentive