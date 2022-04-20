Sea Turtle nesting season reminder: Fill in holes in beaches

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s Sea Turtle nesting season and several environmental organizations want to remind beach goers to refill holes.

If you’re on the beach disturbing the landscape by digging up sand, you are asked to leave everything as you found it. Leaving holes can cause turtles and other wildlife to become trapped.

A volunteer in Longboat Key found a giant hole and snapped a photo.

