Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Marine Corps veteran lucks out with $1M scratch-off win

According to the Florida Lottery, James Musselwhite chose to receive his winnings as a...
According to the Florida Lottery, James Musselwhite chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.(Florida Lottery)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A Marine Corps veteran has simple plans for his prize money after winning $1 million in the LUCK Scratch-off game in Florida.

James Musselwhite has already traveled the world while serving his country; now he says all he really wants is a new golf cart.

According to the Florida Lottery, Musselwhite chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.

He was joined by his family at lottery headquarters to celebrate his big win.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after what's being described as a domestic incident early Tuesday in...
Man shot in domestic incident in Colonial Oaks
A crash is slowing traffic on I-75 near Bee Ridge Road Tuesday morning.
First Alert Traffic: Crash slows I-75 commute near Bee Ridge Road
Patrick Eckardt
Jacksonville man arrested in connection with Sarasota homicide
Residents living on a dangerous stretch of road along State Road 64 are pushing for change as...
Fatal wrecks stack up in Myakka City
FL man mauled by tiger speaks out

Latest News

At a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe on Oct. 21, 2021, Baldwin was pointing a gun at...
New Mexico fines ‘Rust’ for willful gun safety failures
FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist...
Judge delays Alex Jones trial as Infowars seeks bankruptcy
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp says he was demeaned, berated by Amber Heard
Motown With a Twist
The Lead: ' Motown With a Twist’ heads to the Van Wezel
Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
Russia pressures Mariupol as it focuses on Ukraine’s east