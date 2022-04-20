Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Man dies of injuries five days after Anna Maria bridge crash

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Palmetto man seriously hurt in an April 12 crash on the Anna Maria Island Bridge has died of his injuries, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The chain-reaction crash involved three westbound vehicles on the bridge. The 59-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle that rear-ended another car stopped on the bridge because of traffic congestion, troopers said.

In an updated accident report released Tuesday night, investigators noted the man, who was taken to Blake Medical Center, died April 17.

The crash remains under investigation.

