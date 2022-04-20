Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
The Lead: ' Motown With a Twist’ heads to the Van Wezel

Motown With a Twist
Motown With a Twist(Van Wezel)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This week on ABC7′s Podcast ‘The Lead,’ ABC7 got to sit down and speak with Anna Trebunskaya who many fans will know as one of the professional dancers from ABC’s hit show “Dancing With the Stars.”

After the coronavirus put a damper on a lot of tours, Anna says she is just excited to be back out in front of an audience once more.

“I am excited to be back performing,” Terbunskaya said with a smile.

She is looking forward to making a connection with her costars.

The show will feature some of Motown’s most famous hit songs and will feature celebrity pros Keo Motsepe and Anna Trebunskaya from Dancing with the Stars. Other featured performers will include finalists from So You Think You Can Dance, as well as vocals by finalists from American Idol, The Voice and America’s Got Talent.

Motown with a Twist, a new take on classic Motown, comes to the Van Wezel on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $32-$77 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-263-6726. Pre-show dining is available through Mattison’s at the Van Wezel which is located inside the theatre. Reservations can be made on VanWezel.org or through the box office.

