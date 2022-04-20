Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Jesus mural survives devastating church fire on Good Friday

A mural of Jesus has survived a church fire in Chicago. (Source: WLS)
By Michelle Gallardo
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - A Chicago-area church suffered extensive damage last week, but a large painting of Jesus has remained untouched.

Members of the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church said the fire started just two hours after a Good Friday service. They believe the fire was caused by some construction work, but the mural inside the building survived.

The church’s pastor Gerald Dew said he sees it as a sign that the congregation and the church will rise again.

“He promised that he would return. And so just as he has risen and has ascended, we believe also that we will rise from this,” Drew said.

Local engineers said questions remain when it comes to the stability of the church’s walls regarding a rebuild.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Thomas Descalzo, Alicia Descalzo, Nicole Day and Melissa Roesing
Four arrested in Port Charlotte drug raid
Florida Highway Patrol troopers examine a crash scene where a bicyclist was struck by a pickup...
Updated: Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on Clark Road
Marcus Chiddister,
Arrest made in alleged animal abuse case caught on camera
Manatee County officials focusing on homelessness.
Manatee County taking steps to tackle problem of homelessness
Juan Esparza
Bradenton man sentenced to life for 2019 murder

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Audio: McCarthy said he would urge Trump to resign
The masked individuals pushed passed store employees to get into the store.
Masked suspects get away with $413K in merchandise from Louis Vuitton in Cincinnati
Ukrainians return home despite ongoing war with Russia.
Ukrainians begin to return home despite ongoing war
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Satellite photos show possible mass graves near Mariupol
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019 photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana...
Mike Tyson involved in altercation with airline passenger