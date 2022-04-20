Advertise With Us
Four arrested in Port Charlotte drug raid

Cory Thomas Descalzo, Alicia Descalzo, Nicole Day and Melissa Roesing
Cory Thomas Descalzo, Alicia Descalzo, Nicole Day and Melissa Roesing(CCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Four people were arrested Wednesday morning after Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies raided a home in Port Charlotte.

After several drug overdoses were reportedly connected to this home, a search warrant was obtained. Narcotics detectives and a SWAT team executed the warrant on the home in the 22000 block of Gatewood Avenue in Port Charlotte.

Inside the home, fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found and seized. The four people inside, Cory Thomas Descalzo, Alicia Descalzo, Nicole Day and Melissa Roesing, were arrested.

