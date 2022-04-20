Florida officer shot while responding to domestic incident

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (AP) — A police officer was shot in the arm while responding to a domestic dispute outside a gas station in Florida, officials said.

The man’s girlfriend called 911 from the restroom at a Circle K station in Pinellas Park on Tuesday night, saying he had threatened her.

Pinellas Park police officer Jacob Derr, 30, arrived at the gas station to talk to the man. But he was shot in the right bicep, shattering the bone and making it impossible to reach his gun, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said during a news conference early Wednesday.

The sheriff said officer KC Gavin arrived and exchanged gunfire with the man in the parking lot. No one was injured in that shooting.

The man carjacked someone at the gas station and drove toward Gavin, but did not hit her, the sheriff said.

The man led sheriff’s deputies on a chase and he was arrested some 13 miles (21 kilometers) from the gas station. He is facing two counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and charges of carjacking and fleeing from law enforcement officers, the sheriff said.

Derr was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, Gualtieri said.

Because Gavin fired a weapon, the incident will be investigated by the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Taskforce, which was formed after the criminal justice protests of 2020. The agencies do not investigate their own use of force cases.

