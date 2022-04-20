Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Florida officer shot while responding to domestic incident

WWSB Generic Stock 6
WWSB Generic Stock 6(WWSB-ABC7)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (AP) — A police officer was shot in the arm while responding to a domestic dispute outside a gas station in Florida, officials said.

The man’s girlfriend called 911 from the restroom at a Circle K station in Pinellas Park on Tuesday night, saying he had threatened her.

Pinellas Park police officer Jacob Derr, 30, arrived at the gas station to talk to the man. But he was shot in the right bicep, shattering the bone and making it impossible to reach his gun, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said during a news conference early Wednesday.

The sheriff said officer KC Gavin arrived and exchanged gunfire with the man in the parking lot. No one was injured in that shooting.

The man carjacked someone at the gas station and drove toward Gavin, but did not hit her, the sheriff said.

The man led sheriff’s deputies on a chase and he was arrested some 13 miles (21 kilometers) from the gas station. He is facing two counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and charges of carjacking and fleeing from law enforcement officers, the sheriff said.

Derr was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, Gualtieri said.

Because Gavin fired a weapon, the incident will be investigated by the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Taskforce, which was formed after the criminal justice protests of 2020. The agencies do not investigate their own use of force cases.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Thomas Descalzo, Alicia Descalzo, Nicole Day and Melissa Roesing
Four arrested in Port Charlotte drug raid
Florida Highway Patrol troopers examine a crash scene where a bicyclist was struck by a pickup...
Updated: Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on Clark Road
Marcus Chiddister,
Arrest made in alleged animal abuse case caught on camera
Manatee County officials focusing on homelessness.
Manatee County taking steps to tackle problem of homelessness
Juan Esparza
Bradenton man sentenced to life for 2019 murder

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019 photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana...
Mike Tyson involved in altercation with airline passenger
great weather for a sail
Warm and breezy weather persists through the weekend
Woman escorted out of school board meeting in Sarasota following heated exchange.
Woman tossed out of Sarasota County School Board meeting
Manatee County Food banks have been hit hard
Snowbirds asked to donate food to local food banks before leaving Suncoast
SunCoast Blood Centers launches environmental incentive