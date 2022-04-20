Advertise With Us
Dry and warm weather continues on the Suncoast

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will slowly reorientate itself over the Atlantic today. This eastward movement will twist the winds and bring a flow across Florida out of the east. This long fetch of wind off of the Atlantic will slowly transport moisture into the Suncoast.

However, it will take until the weekend before enough moisture is in the air to support even minor chances for showers. We will stay dry today and tomorrow with humidity low enough that the warm afternoon highs will remain comfortable for warm weather lovers. Winds stay elevated today and small craft advisories are in effect all day.

By the end of the week, the afternoons will feel muggy by most people’s measure. The good news is that the winds will relax by then so that the sea breeze will be able to push inland and a greater number of folks will enjoy its cooling effects. Also, inland weekend storms inland in the afternoon will help break the heat of the day.

