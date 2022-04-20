Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Discovering the Suncoast - Gilligan’s Island and the Sarasota Outboard Club

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Teaching kids to fish. That’s the goal of the Sarasota Outboard Club and their Gilligan’s Island Fundraiser -- just one of the many ways they pay it forward to the bay that they treasure!

You can find more information about the Gilligan’s Island Fundraiser here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gilligans-island-benefitting-the-boys-girls-club-kids-fishing-clinic-tickets-269962373727

And more information about the Sarasota Outboard Club here:

http://sarasotaoc.com/

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send me an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Discovering the Suncoast airs live on ABC7 on these dates and times:

  • 6:40 a.m. Wednesday on Good Morning Suncoast
  • 9 a.m. Wednesday on Suncoast View
  • 4 p.m. Wednesday on ABC7 News
  • 7:40 a.m. Saturday on Good Morning Suncoast Weekends
  • 11 p.m. Sunday on ABC7 News

