Discovering the Suncoast - Gilligan’s Island and the Sarasota Outboard Club

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Teaching kids to fish. That’s the goal of the Sarasota Outboard Club and their Gilligan’s Island Fundraiser -- just one of the many ways they pay it forward to the bay that they treasure!

You can find more information about the Gilligan’s Island Fundraiser here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gilligans-island-benefitting-the-boys-girls-club-kids-fishing-clinic-tickets-269962373727

And more information about the Sarasota Outboard Club here:

http://sarasotaoc.com/

