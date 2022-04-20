Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Department of Education announces more student loan changes

The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to...
The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to forgiveness through the income-driven repayment program.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some financial aid help may be coming to those who are still paying federal student loans.

The Department of Education announced Tuesday it’s making changes to the system.

The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to forgiveness through the income-driven repayment program.

The income-driven repayment program offers four repayment plans and allows those in debt to avoid loan default by lowering monthly payments based on family size and income.

It also promises loan forgiveness after at least 20-years’ worth of payments is completed.

Thousands of other borrowers will also get immediate forgiveness due to the public service loan forgiveness program.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after what's being described as a domestic incident early Tuesday in...
Man shot in domestic incident in Colonial Oaks
A crash is slowing traffic on I-75 near Bee Ridge Road Tuesday morning.
First Alert Traffic: Crash slows I-75 commute near Bee Ridge Road
Patrick Eckardt
Jacksonville man arrested in connection with Sarasota homicide
Residents living on a dangerous stretch of road along State Road 64 are pushing for change as...
Fatal wrecks stack up in Myakka City
FL man mauled by tiger speaks out

Latest News

At a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe on Oct. 21, 2021, Baldwin was pointing a gun at...
New Mexico fines ‘Rust’ for willful gun safety failures
FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist...
Judge delays Alex Jones trial as Infowars seeks bankruptcy
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp says he was demeaned, berated by Amber Heard
Motown With a Twist
The Lead: ' Motown With a Twist’ heads to the Van Wezel
Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
Russia pressures Mariupol as it focuses on Ukraine’s east