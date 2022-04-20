Bird’s electric scooters coming to Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A new company is bringing scooters to pedestrians on Bradenton’s Riverwalk.

Bird is a micromobility company based in Santa Monica, California and is available in over 300 cities Users can download an app to pay for rides.

The City of Bradenton unanimously approved the contract, but details are still being worked out. Once a contract is voted upon, the company will ship the scooters.

You can learn more about the app and costs here.

