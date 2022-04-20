Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Angry neighbor fired multiple shots into daycare, owner says

Police have arrested four men in relation to the incident, but so far, no charges have been filed. (WISN, PHOTO, CNN)
By WISN Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:55 AM EDT
MILWAUKEE (WISN) - Seven children are safe after bullets whizzed through a Milwaukee home-based daycare. The daycare owner blames a neighbor angry at parking issues for the gunshots.

Bullet holes can still be seen inside and out at Little Warriors Child Care in Milwaukee after shots were fired April 12 at the building. Daycare owner Andjeia Harris put the kids in a bathtub for protection until police arrived.

“The daycare was shot into several times, and all I could do was just get all my kids and bring them down and protect them with, you know, trying to use my parenting skills,” Harris said.

She is currently operating from a temporary location.

Harris blames the shooting on a neighbor, angry about what they saw as parking issues caused by her new business.

“Bullets went right over my head. I felt the glass shatter on my back. It felt like melting glass. It felt like it melted through my back, as I’m like shielding down, trying to protect. I had a 1-year-old in a high chair. I had a 4-month-old still in her carrier seat,” she said.

That baby’s father, James Cooper, can barely comprehend bullets whistling through the daycare.

“I don’t know why people are like that. It’s just the way people are,” he said. “That honestly hurt my heart because I could have lost my little girl, and she’s like my everything.”

Harris says she was just getting her fledging business off the ground at that location. Now, she won’t be returning, if she reopens at all.

“I could have lost my life. Any of my children could have lost their life. Bullets don’t have a name. Them bullets could have easily went through the wall and hit any of my children,” she said.

Police have arrested four men in relation to the incident, but so far, no charges have been filed.

Copyright 2022 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

