5-time grand slam champ Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:41 PM EDT
(AP) - Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant.

The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion, who retired from the sport in February 2020, delivered the news via a social media post on Tuesday — her 35th birthday.

“Precious beginnings!!!” Sharapova wrote, adding: “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.”

She announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December 2020.

