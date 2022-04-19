WATCH: Sarasota Marine Patrol gets impromptu escort

🐬 👀 🌊 CHECK THIS OUT 🐬 👀 🌊 Marine Patrol Officers Dixon and Skinner had a few followers while patrolling the water over the weekend. They captured this incredible video near North Lido while coming into New Pass on Sunday. #WeLiveHere #SarasotaPolice #SRQ #WeekendVibes pic.twitter.com/5tmdpTmz03