Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Several weather hazards in the forecast despite a beautiful, sunny, Suncoast day

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Wall-to-wall sunshine and a breezy northwest wind will be hallmarks of today’s forecast. The low humidity air combined with a gusty breeze will make afternoon warm temperatures feel comfortable under the blue skies. However, despite what may appear as a near-perfect weather day, several weather-related hazards are in the forecast today.

Due to the dry air, warm temperatures, gusty winds, and available kindling there is a high fire danger today and red flag warnings are flying. Also, due to the gusty winds, we have a high danger of rip currents and you are advised to swim only in lifeguard protected waters or, better yet, remain out of the waters utill the winds relax. A small craft advisory is also in effect.

We will stay breezy and dry for several days before winds turn east and moisture returns to the Suncoast by the end of the week. This will lead to muggy afternoons and a small chance of showers over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Thomas Descalzo, Alicia Descalzo, Nicole Day and Melissa Roesing
Four arrested in Port Charlotte drug raid
Generic car crash
Man dies of injuries five days after Anna Maria bridge crash
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Police: 2 teens dead after car plunges into Florida canal
Juan Esparza
Bradenton man sentenced to life for 2019 murder
Patrick Eckardt
Jacksonville man arrested in connection with Sarasota homicide

Latest News

disney
Florida lawmakers to consider ending Disney's special district
fl legis
Florida legislators in special session
srq
SRQ travelers react to lifted mask mandate
ABC7 News at 11pm - April 19, 2022
7ev3
Can police chiefs set expectations for de-escalating trouble?