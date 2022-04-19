Several weather hazards in the forecast despite a beautiful, sunny, Suncoast day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Wall-to-wall sunshine and a breezy northwest wind will be hallmarks of today’s forecast. The low humidity air combined with a gusty breeze will make afternoon warm temperatures feel comfortable under the blue skies. However, despite what may appear as a near-perfect weather day, several weather-related hazards are in the forecast today.

Due to the dry air, warm temperatures, gusty winds, and available kindling there is a high fire danger today and red flag warnings are flying. Also, due to the gusty winds, we have a high danger of rip currents and you are advised to swim only in lifeguard protected waters or, better yet, remain out of the waters utill the winds relax. A small craft advisory is also in effect.

We will stay breezy and dry for several days before winds turn east and moisture returns to the Suncoast by the end of the week. This will lead to muggy afternoons and a small chance of showers over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.