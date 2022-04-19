SeaPort Manatee setting cargo records, figures show

PALMETTO Fla. (WWSB) - While increased air traffic on the Suncoast has been grabbing headlines, SeaPort Manatee has also been setting records in the current fiscal year, figures show.

The cargo portal in Palmetto has seen an upsurge of more than 32 percent in containerized cargo tonnage in the six-month period ending March 31 over last year, the port announced Tuesday.

During the first six months of its current fiscal year, SeaPort Manatee handled an all-time high of 660,847 short tons of containerized cargo,

Other records set by SeaPort Manatee in the six-month period ended March 31 include:

Total cargo tonnage of 5,365,359, up 10.4 percent over a year earlier;

Noncontainerized breakbulk tonnage of 351,878, up 34.4 percent, spurred by strong volumes of woodpulp (much of it used in manufacture of toilet paper), lumber, plywood and other forest products, as well as aluminum and recycled steel materials;

Dry bulk tonnage of 1,230,124, up 13 percent, with big gains in moves of granite and dry phosphate rock; and

Liquid bulk tonnage of 3,122,510, up 3.8 percent.

“With completion of expansion of dockside container yard facilities and other infrastructure enhancements, as well as thousands of on- and near-port acres available for future growth, SeaPort Manatee is perfectly poised to keep moving even more commerce,” said Carlos Buqueras, the port’s executive director.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.