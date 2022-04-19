School District of Sarasota County releases annual survey for parents and guardians

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Sarasota County has released its annual survey for parents and guardians.

The survey will be open from now through Monday, May 2. The survey will close at 4 p.m. on Monday, May 2. To access the survey link, please click here.

The purpose of each Annual Survey is to measure the perceptions, opinions, and feelings related to the environment at a specific school, workplace, or department. Survey areas of focus include curriculum, communication, parent involvement, and school safety, among others. The information gathered helps Sarasota County Schools identify systems and practices that are going well, as well as areas that could benefit from a reevaluated approach.

All survey responses are anonymous.

