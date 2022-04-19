Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
New mounted police units in Manatee County

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s office debuted their new horse patrol over Easter weekend strolling along the beach.

In a recent tweet, the Sheriff’s office shared a picture of the two horses, Grady who is a four year old Percheron Taladon Paint cross and Blue, a ten year old Morgan cross.

The horses are still in training and the Sheriff’s office encourages residents to stop and say hello if you see them out and about.

