New mounted police units in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s office debuted their new horse patrol over Easter weekend strolling along the beach.

In a recent tweet, the Sheriff’s office shared a picture of the two horses, Grady who is a four year old Percheron Taladon Paint cross and Blue, a ten year old Morgan cross.

The horses are still in training and the Sheriff’s office encourages residents to stop and say hello if you see them out and about.

Meet Grady & Blue, our newest mounts! Grady (left) is a 4 yr-old Percheron Taladon Paint cross. Blue (right) is a 10 yr-old Morgan cross.



Their first beach detail was this weekend. They’re still training so if you see them out, make sure to say hi and welcome them! 🐴 pic.twitter.com/260oBo1tp6 — Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) April 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.