Manatee County Commissioners work to address rampant homelessness

The Manatee County Administration Buillding
The Manatee County Administration Buillding(Manatee County Government)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Commission unanimously approved a resolution to initiate a study with the Florida Housing Coalition to develop a Housing Crisis Response System to investigate an increase in homelessness.

The resolution proposed by Commissioner Servia and seconded by Commissioner Whitmore will initiate communication with the City of Bradenton and the City of Palmetto as part of the study.

The Board of County Commissioners admits the issue of homelessness is at a crisis level and they hope this report will help devise a plan to combat the problem.

A Manatee County deputy told the board that there are approximately 900 homeless people in their region. Over the past 12 months, there have been 150 drug overdoses with 11 of those being fatal.

The BOCC hopes that organizations in the area will begin working together to help combat these community issues so that those in need are aware and will have access to resources.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

