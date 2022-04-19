Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Man shot in domestic incident in Colonial Oaks

One person is dead after what's being described as a domestic incident early Tuesday in...
One person is dead after what's being described as a domestic incident early Tuesday in Sarasota County.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person is dead after what’s being described as a domestic incident early Tuesday in Sarasota County.

Deputies were called to a shooting at a home on Green Oak Court at about 1:48 a.m. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says one man is dead and a suspect is in custody.

Investigators were still on the scene in the Colonial Oaks neighborhood at 5:30 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office says all parties involved are accounted for and there is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Thomas Descalzo, Alicia Descalzo, Nicole Day and Melissa Roesing
Four arrested in Port Charlotte drug raid
Generic car crash
Man dies of injuries five days after Anna Maria bridge crash
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Police: 2 teens dead after car plunges into Florida canal
Juan Esparza
Bradenton man sentenced to life for 2019 murder
Patrick Eckardt
Jacksonville man arrested in connection with Sarasota homicide

Latest News

disney
Florida lawmakers to consider ending Disney's special district
fl legis
Florida legislators in special session
srq
SRQ travelers react to lifted mask mandate
ABC7 News at 11pm - April 19, 2022
7ev3
Can police chiefs set expectations for de-escalating trouble?