Man shot in domestic incident in Colonial Oaks

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person is dead after what’s being described as a domestic incident early Tuesday in Sarasota County.

Deputies were called to a shooting at a home on Green Oak Court at about 1:48 a.m. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says one man is dead and a suspect is in custody.

Investigators were still on the scene in the Colonial Oaks neighborhood at 5:30 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office says all parties involved are accounted for and there is no threat to the public.

