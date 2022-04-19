Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Jacksonville man arrested in connection with Sarasota homicide

Patrick Eckardt
Patrick Eckardt(SPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Jacksonville man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning in Sarasota.

Police were dispatched to the 2500-block of Green Oak Court regarding a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a 64-year-old man deceased with several gunshot wounds. The suspect was immediately identified as Patrick Eckardt, 30, who was visiting the home at the time.

Witnesses told investigators that Eckardt was cutting utility cables outside the home which led to a verbal confrontation with the victim.  As the argument escalated, and officials say Eckardt armed himself with a handgun from a holster on his waistband, firing it several times at the victim before fleeing in a silver pick-up truck.

Deputies quickly located the truck traveling westbound on Fruitville Road and conducted a traffic stop. Eckardt was taken into custody and transported to the Sarasota County Correctional Facility.

Detectives later executed a search warrant on the truck and recovered a firearm inside the glovebox.

Eckardt has been charged with a single count of Second Degree Murder and remains in custody today without bond. Although the incident is domestic in nature, the family of the victim opted into privacy rights afforded through Marsy’s Law, and as such, his identity will not be released.

