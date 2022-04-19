FL man mauled by tiger speaks out

OCHOPEE, Fla. (CNN Newsource) - A Florida man is recovering after being mauled by two tigers at an Everglades airboat tour company last month.

The attack originally occurred at Wooten’s Everglades Airboat Tours in Ochopee, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. According to Wooten’s website, the attraction includes an animal sanctuary that features two tigers, two lions, otters, turtles, crocodiles and alligators.

A caretaker was feeding a tiger in its enclosure when another worker who wasn’t authorized to be with the tiger entered the enclosure, deputies said. The tiger attacked the 50-year-old man and caused injuries to both of his arms, officials said.

The victim of the tiger attack, Ignacio Meade, was a mechanic with the Wooten’s and was not supposed to have any close contacts with the big cats.

“My bone. I couldn’t move my hand and the tiger got my hand back and forth.” Meade said.

Meade wasn’t supposed to be around the animals at all. When asked why he did it,

“I’m just crazy. I don’t know what happened.”

The crazy idea led to catastrophic wounds that Ignacio now regrets.

