Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Disney World lifts mask requirement for all guests

A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse stand near the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom...
A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse stand near the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on Jan. 9, 2019. With some workers across the U.S. threatening a walkout Tuesday, March 22, 2022, The Walt Disney Co. finds itself in a balancing act between the expectations of a diverse workforce and demands from an increasingly polarized, politicized marketplace.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - Walt Disney World has updated its face mask policy for all guests.

The website for the theme park says that masks are no longer required indoors or outdoors for guests, regardless of vaccination status.

The park’s policy change comes a day after a federal judge threw out mask requirements on public transportation Monday.

A federal judge has struck down the Biden administration's mask mandate. (CNN, WLS, KSDK, FACEBOOK)

Disney recommends that unvaccinated visitors continue to wear masks in indoor attractions, theaters and transportation.

It also notes that masks are not allowed on water slides or in the water at Disney World.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

One person is dead after what's being described as a domestic incident early Tuesday in...
Man shot in domestic incident in Colonial Oaks
A crash is slowing traffic on I-75 near Bee Ridge Road Tuesday morning.
First Alert Traffic: Crash slows I-75 commute near Bee Ridge Road
Man dies in one-car crash in east Manatee
Kevin Sullivan
Man arrested for biting woman, assaulting girl
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Police: Illegal passing attempt leads to death of 2 children

Latest News

The company’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period,...
Netflix shares drop 23% after it loses 200K subscribers
Yehor, 7, stands holding a wooden toy rifle next to destroyed Russian military vehicles near...
Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in the east
Eastern Iowa honor flight carries 89 veterans to Washington
Eastern Iowa honor flight carries 89 veterans to Washington
Eastern Iowa honor flight carries 89 veterans to Washington
Eastern Iowa honor flight carries 89 veterans to Washington
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp on stand: Ex-wife Heard’s allegations ‘heinous’