Celebration of life held for retired Sarasota Police officer who bravely fought cancer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police officers stood watch and took part in a celebration of life for a former Sarasota Police officer.

Retired Officer Todd Lantz passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022 following a lengthy battle with prostate cancer. Lantz served the City of Sarasota, Government from April 1987 until October 2015. Todd was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer six years ago.

Immediately, he began figuring out how he, his wife, and their family could make Todd’s dream of purchasing a lake house a reality. On April 12, 2017, that dream happened – They were able to purchase a home on Lake Sinclair in Georgia. Five years later, to the day,

Todd passed away peacefully in his dream lake home alongside his family.

Sarasota Police honored their friend in a Facebook post, “This morning we stood by, kept watch, and celebrated the life of our friend and colleague, Retired Officer Todd Lantz. Todd passed away on April 12th after a battle with cancer. He served and protected the City of Sarasota from April 1987 until October 2015. Rest easy, sir. We’ve got it from here.”

His interment will be held Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 9:45 a.m. at the Sarasota National Cemetery.

