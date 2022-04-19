2 DeSoto County men arrested in connection with cockfighting ring
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two men from DeSoto County are facing felony charges in connection with a cockfighting ring.
Court documents say that the discovery was made during a potential hit-and-run investigation over the weekend. Instead, deputies discovered evidence of an organized cockfighting ring at a location in Arcadia, Fla.
Several roosters were found deceased. The rest were being housed at DeSoto County Animal Services.
Walter Jimenez and Jose Gabriel-Sanchez are both being charged with fighting and baiting animals with an additional charge of trespassing.
