2 DeSoto County men arrested in connection with cockfighting ring

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two men from DeSoto County are facing felony charges in connection with a cockfighting ring.

Court documents say that the discovery was made during a potential hit-and-run investigation over the weekend. Instead, deputies discovered evidence of an organized cockfighting ring at a location in Arcadia, Fla.

Several roosters were found deceased. The rest were being housed at DeSoto County Animal Services.

Walter Jimenez and Jose Gabriel-Sanchez are both being charged with fighting and baiting animals with an additional charge of trespassing.

