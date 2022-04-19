Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

2 DeSoto County men arrested in connection with cockfighting ring

Walter Jimenez and Jose Gabriel-Sanchez
Walter Jimenez and Jose Gabriel-Sanchez(DeSoto County)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two men from DeSoto County are facing felony charges in connection with a cockfighting ring.

Court documents say that the discovery was made during a potential hit-and-run investigation over the weekend. Instead, deputies discovered evidence of an organized cockfighting ring at a location in Arcadia, Fla.

Several roosters were found deceased. The rest were being housed at DeSoto County Animal Services.

Walter Jimenez and Jose Gabriel-Sanchez are both being charged with fighting and baiting animals with an additional charge of trespassing.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Thomas Descalzo, Alicia Descalzo, Nicole Day and Melissa Roesing
Four arrested in Port Charlotte drug raid
Generic car crash
Man dies of injuries five days after Anna Maria bridge crash
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Police: 2 teens dead after car plunges into Florida canal
Juan Esparza
Bradenton man sentenced to life for 2019 murder
Patrick Eckardt
Jacksonville man arrested in connection with Sarasota homicide

Latest News

disney
Florida lawmakers to consider ending Disney's special district
fl legis
Florida legislators in special session
srq
SRQ travelers react to lifted mask mandate
ABC7 News at 11pm - April 19, 2022
7ev3
Can police chiefs set expectations for de-escalating trouble?