Windy weather keeps fire danger high

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure continues to push a weak cold front our way overnight. Winds will be whipping up out of the NNW at 15-20 mph with some higher gusts expected. The west coast of Florida is the driest in the state with a high fire danger expected through Tuesday. Humidity will be low and winds will be gusting up to 30 mph at times. This has prompted the NWS to issue a fire watch for our entire area as the humidity drops below 35% and winds pick up to 20 mph at times.

The high fire danger will stick around a while as well as no rain is expected through Friday. By the time we get to the weekend we will see a chance for a few isolated showers as some higher moisture moves in.

Look for mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with highs in the low 80s near the beaches and rip currents are possible along the area beaches through early Wednesday morning. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s elsewhere. It will be noticeably drier with much lower humidity moving in behind the front so it will feel more comfortable.

Wednesday we start off cool with lows in the mid to upper 50s inland with low 60s at the coast. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high around 85 degrees.

Skies will remain generally sunny through the rest of the work week with highs in the low to mid 80s near the beach and upper 80s well inland.

By the weekend we will see mostly sunny skies becoming partly cloudy late in the day. There will be a very small chance for a passing shower or isolated thunderstorm later in the day and mainly inland on the sea breeze. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with higher humidity moving in.

For boaters look for a small craft advisory to be in effect for area waters through Tuesday afternoon.

