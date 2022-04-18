Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Suspect in custody after shooting in Sarasota

Yalik Miller
Yalik Miller(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man is in custody, charged in a Saturday night shooting at 23rd Street and Dixie Avenue.

Sarasota Police say Lalik Miller, 24, is suspected of shooting another man shortly after 8 p.m. Investigators believe Miller started shooting at a group of men in the area after an argument.

Shortly after police and rescue crews arrived, Miller an another man were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police went to the hospital and interviewed both of the injured men. After talking with them, police arrested Miller and charged him with aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a weapon without intent to kill.

