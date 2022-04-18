Sarasota police find man missing since Saturday

UPDATE TUESDAY 12:38PM - Mr. Clemon was found by our Investigators and he's safe. Thank you to everyone who helped us share this post and helped us get the word out. We appreciate it!@SNNTV @mysuncoast @HeraldTribune @WFLA @10TampaBay @abcactionnews @FOX13News @SarasotaPatch https://t.co/yhAh6XOFzp