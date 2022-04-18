Sarasota police find man missing since Saturday
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT
UPDATED Tuesday, April 19 at 12:45 p.m. with police reporting the man has been found.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department has reported they have found a man missing since Saturday evening.
Henry Ellis Clemon, 89, had been last seen on Pershing Avenue at about 5 p.m. by friends.
UPDATE TUESDAY 12:38PM - Mr. Clemon was found by our Investigators and he's safe. Thank you to everyone who helped us share this post and helped us get the word out. We appreciate it!@SNNTV @mysuncoast @HeraldTribune @WFLA @10TampaBay @abcactionnews @FOX13News @SarasotaPatch https://t.co/yhAh6XOFzp— Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) April 19, 2022
