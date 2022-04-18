Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office runs into gator making rounds in Venice on Easter

VENICE Fla. (WWSB) - The Cadbury Bunny looks a little different here.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office ran into a gator making his rounds through a Venice neighbor on Easter morning.

The 10-feet-long gator was roaming through yards in the neighborhood. Sarasota County Sheriff deputies trailed the big guy and notified FWC, who opted not to pick him up. Hopefully, the Easter Bunny was not deterred by the creature and was able to make his rounds safely.

1. Happy #Easter🐰!



2. We’re not sure the Easter bunny stayed long in Venice this morning after coming across this bad boy…



3. We’re guessing he was about 10’ long. FWC was advised but did not respond. Stay safe & call us if you need us!



🐇👮🏽‍♂️🐊🚨 pic.twitter.com/hHqCMybolm — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) April 17, 2022

