Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office runs into gator making rounds in Venice on Easter

Deputies captured video of a large alligator crawling through a front yard in Florida before making its way into a lake. (SARASOTA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT
VENICE Fla. (WWSB) - The Cadbury Bunny looks a little different here.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office ran into a gator making his rounds through a Venice neighbor on Easter morning.

The 10-feet-long gator was roaming through yards in the neighborhood. Sarasota County Sheriff deputies trailed the big guy and notified FWC, who opted not to pick him up. Hopefully, the Easter Bunny was not deterred by the creature and was able to make his rounds safely.

