Retired Sarasota Police Officer dies following cancer battle

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A retired Sarasota Police officer passed away last week following a lengthy battle with prostate cancer.

Retired Officer Todd Lantz passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Todd served the City of Sarasota, Government from April 1987 until October 2015. Todd was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer six years ago.

Immediately, he began figuring out how he, his wife, and their family could make Todd’s dream of purchasing a lake house a reality. On April 12, 2017, that dream happened – They were able to purchase a home on Lake Sinclair in Georgia. Five years later, to the day,

Todd passed away peacefully in his dream lake home alongside his family.

Todd served in our Patrol Division his entire career. His personnel file is filled with numerous Unit Commendations, Commendations, Life-Saving Medal and so many compliment letters from citizens in our community. Please keep Todd’s wife, Jen, and their family in your prayers and thoughts.

A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4150 South Shade Avenue, Sarasota. His interment will be held Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 9:45 a.m. at the Sarasota National Cemetery.

