Police: Illegal passing attempt leads to death of 2 children

TAVARES, Fla. (AP) — A 20-year-old Florida man passing a car in a no passing zone caused an accident that killed two young children in his vehicle and injured eight people Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man crossed a double yellow line in Lake County and a pickup truck heading in the opposite direction swerved to avoid him. But so did the other driver and the vehicles collided head on, the highway patrol said.

A 2-year-old and a 4-year-old in the car passing illegally were killed. Neither were in a child restraint seat. A 1-year-old in the car was flown to a hospital in serious but stable condition, the highway patrol said.

The driver and a 21-year-old woman were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver and four passengers in the pickup truck were also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Florida Highway Patrol said charges are pending.

