Man dies in one-car crash in east Manatee
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:31 AM EDT
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 30-year-old Wauchula man was killed in a one-car crash Sunday morning in east Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Investigators say the man was driving a sedan east on State Road 64, approaching a right curve, west of Verna Bethany Road at about 6:20 a.m.
The car went off the road and hit a traffic sign pole on the westbound grass shoulder. The sedan also hit several wooden fences and a dumpster before coming to rest.
The driver died at the scene, troopers say. The crash remains under investigation.
