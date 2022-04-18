Man dies in one-car crash in east Manatee

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 30-year-old Wauchula man was killed in a one-car crash Sunday morning in east Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the man was driving a sedan east on State Road 64, approaching a right curve, west of Verna Bethany Road at about 6:20 a.m.

The car went off the road and hit a traffic sign pole on the westbound grass shoulder. The sedan also hit several wooden fences and a dumpster before coming to rest.

The driver died at the scene, troopers say. The crash remains under investigation.

