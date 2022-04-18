Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Florida woman runs over grandchild while dropping off family

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT
LEESBURG, Fla. (AP) — A 70-year-old woman ran over her 7-year-old granddaughter while dropping off family members at their home, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The woman had pulled into the driveway of a home on Sunday afternoon to drop off her relatives.

Troopers said in a incident report that after everyone got out of the vehicle, she started to pull away and hit the child. She said she didn’t know the child was in front of the vehicle.

The girl was taken to a hospital in Leesburg, where she later died, troopers said. Leesburg is near Orlando in central Florida.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

