Florida gas prices continue their decline

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida gas prices dropped another 7 cents last week. The state average has now declined nearly 25 cents per gallon over the course of a little more than two weeks.

On Sunday, the average price for gasoline in Florida was $4.01 per gallon. That’s 27 cents less than a month ago, and the lowest price since Russia invaded Ukraine.

“Gas prices have mostly declined through the past two weeks, but don’t be surprised if they rebound soon,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. “The price of oil jumped 8% last week, on reports that the European Union is preparing to ban Russian oil imports, which fuels ongoing concerns about global oil supplies. The crude increase could ultimately lead to an increase of 10 cents or more at the pump.”

Fuel Price Overview

Sunday’s Florida Avg. - $4.01 per gallon

Lowest Since - March 7

Avg. Cost for a Fill-Up - $60 for a 15-gallon tank ($18 more than this time last year)

2022 High - $4.38 per gallon (March 11)

2021 High - $3.36 per gallon

2022 U.S. Oil Price High - $123.70 (March 8)

2021 U.S. Oil Price High - $84.65 per barrel

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.23), Fort Lauderdale ($4.11), Miami ($4.09)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.84), Pensacola ($3.86), Melbourne-Titusville ($3.89)

