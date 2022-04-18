Advertise With Us
Dry weather for the Suncoast

By John Scalzi
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front will move past today and bring in some drier air for the workweek. While the humidity will be on the high side today, we will stay dry close to the cost with only a slight chance for showers inland.

Expect a lot of high clouds for the first half of the day from cloud tops blowing into our area from storms to the north. Those storms moving across north-central Florida stay well away from us as they move east and die out. The storms are the result of a cold front that will swing past today and bump upwind speeds while lowering our humidity.

After the front moves past tomorrow, you will probably notice the lower humidity. The daytime temperatures will only drop a few degrees for a few days, but overnight temperatures will be significantly cooler for several nights and early mornings.

We will return to warm and muggy weather by the end of the week and small chances for showers over the weekend.

