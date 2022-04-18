Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Couple goes viral for $500-budget wedding

A couple went viral for their $500 wedding.
A couple went viral for their $500 wedding.(Good Morning America)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES. (ABC) - A couple has gone viral after they put on a $500 wedding, which included the cost of the bride’s dress.

Vlogger Kiara Brokenbrough wore a $47 SHEIN dress to her wedding. She told ABC’s Good Morning America that she didn’t’ want to break the bank to marry her husband Joel. The Los Angeles based Brokenbrough documented the set up and her ceremony via YouTube and Tiktok, including showing her dress.

The bride and groom rented chairs and they had flowers donated. The reception was held at a restaurant where everyone paid for their food.

You can view the ABC piece here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yalik Miller
Suspect in custody after shooting in Sarasota
Man dies in one-car crash in east Manatee
The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Federal judge voids travel-related mask mandate
FILE - In this June 28, 2017 file photo, local softshell clams are displayed at a Portland,...
Sarasota Bay Watch set to release 120,000 clams into the bay
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Florida woman runs over grandchild while dropping off family

Latest News

A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills
Kevin Sullivan
Man arrested for biting woman, assaulting girl
TPD released a missing adult alert on January 8 for 54-year-old Jorge Diaz-Johnston. On...
Roommate charged in killing of LGBTQ advocate Jorge Diaz-Johnston
Yalik Miller
Suspect in custody after shooting in Sarasota