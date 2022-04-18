Couple goes viral for $500-budget wedding

LOS ANGELES. (ABC) - A couple has gone viral after they put on a $500 wedding, which included the cost of the bride’s dress.

Vlogger Kiara Brokenbrough wore a $47 SHEIN dress to her wedding. She told ABC’s Good Morning America that she didn’t’ want to break the bank to marry her husband Joel. The Los Angeles based Brokenbrough documented the set up and her ceremony via YouTube and Tiktok, including showing her dress.

The bride and groom rented chairs and they had flowers donated. The reception was held at a restaurant where everyone paid for their food.

You can view the ABC piece here.

