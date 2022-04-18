ASL teacher named latest Chalkboard Champion

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A local high school teacher is going the extra mile to provide a life skill to students.

She teaches sign language and her students say she’s the highlight of the day.

Rebecca Paquette teaches ASL at Sarasota High School, and she’s been doing it for quite some time. “This is my 17th year,” she said.

Since birth, Paquette has been hard of hearing, and has made a career of teaching others how to communicate.

She started teaching at Sarasota Military Academy for 11 years; now she teaches at Sarasota High.

Alexandra Hosford is a junior at SHS, and one of Ms. Paquette’s students. “I love walking in and signing ‘good morning’ every day,” she said.

Samantha Romanczuk is another ASL student at SHS. “My favorite thing about Ms. Paquette’s class is going to class in the morning and seeing her smile. I’m ready to be in class and learn new sign.”

Paquette said, “I’m a little biased but, I think ASL is beautiful.”

She also says it’s a skill that everyone should learn.

She really makes everyone smile and is teaching students a valuable life skill, which is why she was nominated as an ABC7 Chalkboard Champion.

